Russia deeply concerned about US course of increasing risks of conflict — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow is deeply concerned about Washington's course of relentless escalation that increases the risk of a global conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"As for the danger of a global conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov said this only yesterday in a very convincing way. We are indeed deeply concerned about the relentless escalation course of the United States, which has fewer and fewer domestic deterrents and thus increases the risks. This is undeniable. We call on the United States to take a more responsible approach to a situation that is full of scenarios that we are not yet aware of," he said.

Commenting on recent statements by US presidential candidate Donald Trump on the need to prevent World War III, Ryabkov recalled that "despite Donald Trump's statements on this issue, it is the US that in recent years, including [during] Donald Trump's presidency, has been doing a lot to undermine the foundations of the decades-old system of international security."

"There has been a dismantling of arms control agreements. The trend of the United States trying to achieve unconditional military superiority has intensified," the Russian deputy foreign minister said. "This has led to the imbalance of all systems," the senior diplomat concluded.