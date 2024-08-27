Russia supports Kazakhstan’s application for BRICS membership — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Moscow supports Astana’s application for BRICS membership, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, said.

"BRICS will add value to [bilateral] cooperation. Naturally, Russia supports Kazakhstan’s candidature. WE will continue supporting Kazakhstan in its BRICS-wards aspirations," said Ryabkov, who is Russia’s BRICS Sherpa.

He recalled that Kazakhstan had applied for joining BRICS "some time ago."

"We are cooperating with our closest ally and neighbor within many formats. And this cooperation is maximally productive. We have interrelated economies. We are allies within the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization - TASS) and we have a lot of joint events geared to strengthen our security," Ryabkov said.