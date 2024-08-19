Putin invites Azerbaijani president to CIS, BRICS events in Russia in October

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to the events along the lines of the CIS and BRICS slated to be held in Russia in October.

The Russian leader noted the similarity between Moscow and Baku’s approaches following Russian-Azerbaijani talks.

"A number of issues on the regional agenda were also reviewed. Naturally, given the role Azerbaijan is playing in the Caspian region and the South Caucasus," Putin said. "We also touched on pertinent international issues. In foreign policy, our countries firmly adhere to the principle of supremacy of international law, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs," he added.

The Russian president noted that Moscow and Baku "closely coordinate their efforts at key international venues, including the UN, and, of course, in the Commonwealth of Independent States."

"In October, we will be happy to see Ilham Geidarovich at a session of the Council of Heads of State [of the CIS] in Moscow, as well as at outreach sessions within the framework of the Kazan BRICS summit this October," Putin concluded.