Envoy to Russia says no plans for Putin-Milei meeting now

MOSCOW, July 25./TASS/. Organizing a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Argentina, Vladimir Putin and Javier Milei, isn’t practical right now, Argentine Ambassador to Moscow Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieira told TASS.

"No, it's going to be difficult for them to meet by now because, as I see, one of the possibilities is within the G20, but I have to admit that Putin is not going to the summit of the G20 or in the United Nations, you know, because we are not planning a trip to Russia right now," the ambassador said.

"It's easier perhaps at the level of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Mondino," he said, adding that "she could meet Mr Lavrov in one of these summits." "But for the time being, there is no plan for a visit," the ambassador specified.