Russian military destroys 35 drones, ten drone boats in two regions

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down and intercepted 33 Ukrainian drones above Crimea and two - above the borderline Bryansk region, and also destroyed ten drone boats trying to attack the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the past night, another Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Air defense forces destroyed 33 drones above the Republic of Crimea and two - above the Bryansk region," the ministry said.

Besiedes, "ten drone boats moving towards the Crimean Peninsula, were destroyed in the Black Sea."