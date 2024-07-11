Ukraine losing scores of troops every day in Kharkov Region — official

LUGANSK, July 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering heavy losses in the Kharkov Region, head of the regional military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev said at a press conference.

"The enemy is now being grinded down on a daily basis, they are suffering heavy losses. They are pulling up new reserves of newly mobilized, poorly motivated, poorly trained fighters," Ganchev said.

Today, Russia controls the northern part of Volchansk city, he said, adding that this includes all high ground on the approaches.