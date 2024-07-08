Russia can see French voter preferences shifting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia will watch closely the process of government-forming in France as it can see a shift in voter preferences there, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Obviously, French voter preferences have surprisingly shifted," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the left-wing New Popular Front leading in Sunday’s parliamentary vote in France. "We will continue to watch with great interest the process of forming a government, formalizing blocs and so on," he added.

Peskov said Russia was interested in French developments as he described France as a very important country.

Runoff elections in France