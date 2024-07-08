New Popular Front wins parliamentary election in France with 182 mandates

PARIS, July 8. /TASS/. The left New Popular Front alliance wins the snap parliamentary election in France with 182 mandates, Le Monde reported citing the Ministry of the Interior’s count.

The presidential Ensemble coalition comes second, with 168 mandates. The right National Rally party takes the third place with 143 mandates.

According to the newspaper, the new parliament will also include the conservative Republicans, who won 45 seats. In addition, the new National Assembly will include 39 representatives of various smaller right and left associations.

Thus, neither main political force gains an absolute majority of mandates, which complicates the formation of a new government. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that he will resign on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled snap parliamentary elections for June 9 after the presidential coalition lost the European Parliament elections. The first election round took place on June 30, while the second one took place on July 7.