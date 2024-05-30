Conference on Russia-China cooperation in new era opens in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Senior officials, experts and researchers will discuss prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Beijing at a two-day international conference titled, Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era, that opens in Moscow on Thursday.

The event, organized by the Russian International Affairs Council and China’s Academy of Social Sciences, comes as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

On the first day of the conference, Russian and Chinese high-ranking officials, leading researchers and experts will discuss the political aspects of bilateral cooperation. And on Friday, the two countries’ business leaders will hold a detailed discussion of the economic cooperation between Russia and China.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, will deliver video addresses to the conference.