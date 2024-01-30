Date of Venezuelan president’s visit to Russia not yet agreed upon — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Russia is in the pipeline but no agreements on concrete dates have been reached as of yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Before the New Year holidays, the issue of the Venezuelan leader’s visit was addressed from a practical point of view. Its program was expected to include a visit to this city (St. Petersburg - TASS). But later, something happened that, as far as I understand, required his presence at home, in the country. Now, a certain political process is unfolding around this territorial dispute. And as far as I can tell, the Venezuelan leader’s schedule is being adjusted," he said, commenting on Maduro’s promise to pay a visit to Russia and St. Petersburg in particular in the near future.

"So far, we have no arrangements on concrete dates, the route of his trip or the duration of his stay in Russia. A relevant agreement is to be reached first. But indeed, the issue of President Maduro’s visit is on the agenda," he said.