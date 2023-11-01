Russia seen by many in world as keeper of traditional values — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. An increasing number of people around the world not only sympathize with Russia, but also view it as a defender of enduring traditions and strong values, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the World Thematic Conference of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad.

"Russia as a civilization state will continue to uphold the moral foundations of international relations and to promote the principles of honesty, truth, good and justice in international affairs. Reliance on the ideals that are shared by the main religions and cultures, respect for the identities of nations and their right to their own development paths are major factors in searching for the best answers to the numerous modern-day challenges and threats. This creative policy enjoys broad support in the international community. A growing number of people, including in Europe, not only have a liking for Russia but also regard it as the defender of enduring traditions and real values," the minister said.

Lavrov emphasized that domestic diplomacy, relying on the unique experience accumulated by Russian people from all walks of life living in peaceful harmony, "will continue to consistently advocate a peaceful, positive and balanced agenda in the interests of promoting conflict resolution and creating a fairer architecture of international relations, which should reflect the diversity and stability of the modern world and ensure the best possible external conditions for the internal development of" Russia.

The Russian foreign minister drew attention to the fact that Western countries are eroding traditional values and rewriting the basic norms of morality. "They are aggressively encouraging all-permissiveness, tolerance taken to the point of absurdity and various destructive patterns of behavior. They are adopting bans on religious symbols. The EU pretends not to see blasphemous actions with regard to Muslim relics and the destruction of Orthodoxy, which is no exaggeration," Lavrov noted. "This policy is being conducted contrary to the aspirations of the majority of people, is doing irreparable damage to their moral health, is eroding their civilizational roots and leading to disengagement, depersonalization and the self-destruction of society. The worst effect of this is the growth of radicalism, aggressive nationalism, xenophobia and intolerance," the foreign minister added.

Lavrov also pointed out that the ongoing attempts to impose these so-called values which are alien to other peoples by the neo-liberal elite in the West are deeply disturbing.