Russian diplomacy seeks de-escalation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict – MFA

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are undertaking intensive efforts to de-escalate the situation in the zone of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said at the Cairo Peace Summit looking for solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Russian diplomacy is making intensive efforts to de-escalate the situation. Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with the leaders of Arab nations, Iran and Israel. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has sent urgent messages to his regional counterparts," the diplomat said.