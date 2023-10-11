Russia has almost found alternative to European gas market — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia has almost found at the moment an alternative to the European gas market, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"We have actually found [it]. Volumes [of supplies] are smaller than to the European continent but they will grow as the economy of these countries will grow. I do not see any problems in this regard," Putin said.

Europe is not coping with the situation without Russian gas and is even short of physical volumes of this resource, the Russian President added.