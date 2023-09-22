No conversation with Erdogan on Putin’s schedule yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. A telephone conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not yet on Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule, but it can be organized quickly if necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no exact date for the conversation, it is not yet on the schedule, but you know that the conversation between Putin and Erdogan can be organized within hours. So there will be no problem here," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Speaking about the prospects for the resumption of the grain deal, Peskov noted that there are none in terms of meeting Russia's conditions. "No, so far there is no progress," the spokesman pointed out.

Earlier, Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish media in New York that he wanted to discuss the resumption of the grain deal with Putin, as he considers it a realistic scenario.

The grain deal, a July 2022 agreement on a corridor for ships carrying Ukrainian grain, expired on July 18, 2023. Russia has notified Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations of its objections to extending the deal.

Putin has previously noted that the terms of the agreement regarding Russia have not been respected, despite the efforts of the UN. The Russian leader has repeatedly pointed out that the West has been exporting most of Ukraine's grain to its own countries, and that the main goal of the agreement - to supply needy countries - has never been implemented. Nevertheless, Moscow said it was ready to return to the agreement immediately, but it should be implemented as far as the Russian part of the deal is concerned.