Kremlin denies reports about grain deal agreement between Russia, Turkey, Qatar

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. There are no specific agreements on the resumption of the grain deal involving Russia, Turkey and Qatar, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[There are] various options for interaction [on the issue of resuming the grain deal] with the participation of Qatar - at the moment there are no substantive agreements on this matter," Peskov said, adding that various discussions continue in different formats.

Earlier, German media reported about the possibility of a new grain deal being inked between Russia, Turkey and Qatar.

The implementation of the grain deal, an agreement on a corridor for ships with Ukrainian grain concluded in July 2022, was terminated on July 17. Russia notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN of its objection to its extension from July 18. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the terms of the deal with regard to Russia were not met, despite the efforts of the UN, because Western countries were not going to keep their promises. The Russian leader repeatedly pointed out that the West exported most of the Ukrainian grain to their states, while the deal’s main aim, which was to supply grain to needy countries, including African ones, was never implemented.