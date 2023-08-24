Russian troops sink two boats carrying 8 Ukrainian soldiers across Dnieper — official

GENICHESK, August 24. /TASS/. Russian troops on Thursday morning sank two boats with eight Ukrainian soldiers, who were trying to cross the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, the region's acting governor, Vladimir Saldo, has said.

He noted that, judging by the equipment and gear, it was a group of commandos. The attempted landing was foiled between the town of Golaya Pristan and the village of Kardashinka.

"Two boats with eight militants were spotted by our reconnaissance the moment they left the right bank. The artillery’s reaction was instant. One boat was sunk in the middle of the river. The other was allowed to come closer and also sunk," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that all militants were eliminated.