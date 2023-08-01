'Nuances exist' among BRICS members regarding group's potential expansion — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The topic of expanding BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is "near the top of the agenda" and will be discussed at the upcoming BRICS summit, although nuances exist among the group’s member states regarding its expansion prospects, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, the topic of BRICS’ expansion is near the top of the agenda, including the agenda of the upcoming summit. This is a very important topic because we see that increasingly more countries are making statements about their intention to join this group. Indeed, within the framework of BRICS certain nuances exist among members on the subject of expansion, and all these nuances certainly will be discussed during the upcoming summit," he said, commenting on a report by Bloomberg, citing sources, that India and Brazil are purportedly resisting China’s calls for a rapid expansion of BRICS.

The Kremlin official added that BRICS expansion-related issues will be determined during the summit, as "the heads of state will talk about their position." "Overall, such a [high level of] interest in the BRICS group is indicative of the association’s great potential and growing authority, and, most importantly, of the hands-on nature of the group," he concluded.

It is expected that the BRICS summit slated to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24 will review official applications submitted by a number of candidate countries to join the group.