Measures taken to deter clear and present danger of drone attacks on Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. A clear and present danger of potential drone attacks on Moscow exists and appropriate security measures are being taken, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The threat does exist and it is clear. Measures are being taken," he said, when asked what conclusions the Kremlin had drawn from yet another drone attack targeting the Russian capital’s Moscow City financial district and office tower complex.

Commenting on the tightening of specific security measures, Peskov noted: "I have nothing to add to what the Defense Ministry said." "I told you yesterday that it’s only up to the military to make expert comments," he added.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier today that several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been downed while en route to an attack on the capital city. One drone still managed to elude air defenses to reach the Moscow City financial district, damaging the facade of one of its towers at the 21st floor level. Glazing was damaged over an area of 150 square meters; no one was hurt. The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that two Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts of the adjacent Moscow Region, while the third UAV was jammed, lost control and crashed inside a non-residential high-rise office complex in the Moscow City financial district. Emergency officials told TASS that the drone’s fragments would be sent to bomb experts for examination.

This marks the second drone attack on the Moscow City financial district in just two days.