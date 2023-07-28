Russia, Egypt have strategic relations — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Cairo are strategic not only on paper but also in reality, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa summit.

"Relations between Russia and Egypt have been strategic for decades. This is simply a fact of life. It does not even matter what is written in our documents, although it is exactly what is written there, but the fact of life is that relations between Egypt and Russia are truly strategic - both in the field of politics and economy," the Russian president said, after his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi spoke at the same session.

Putin noted that Russia and Egypt have "many big common projects."