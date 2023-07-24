Responsibility for death of military reporter Zhuravlev lies with Kiev regime — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The shelling of war reporters in the special military operation zone was a deliberate attack on journalists, the responsibility for it lies with the Kiev regime, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked to comment on the Ukrainian attack on journalists that killed RIA Novosti war reporter Rostislav Zhuravlev, the Kremlin spokesman said: "We all deeply sympathize with Zhuravlev's family and friends and wish a speedy recovery to the other people who were injured."

"This is a deliberate attack on journalists. Of course, the responsibility for this lies with the Kiev regime," he added.

Peskov noted that the death of any person is always a great tragedy. "In this case we are talking about the death of a reporter who was performing his duties, and all over the world this is considered a very serious crime, which in this case was committed by the Kiev regime," he stressed.

"We deeply sympathize with the staff of RIA Novosti and the entire journalistic corps of our country, as well as with Zhuravlev's family and friends," the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said four journalists from Izvestiya and RIA Novosti were wounded in an attack by Ukrainian forces using cluster munitions in the Zaporozhye Region. Zhuravlev died during evacuation, and the others are in stable condition.