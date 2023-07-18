Moscow's response to Ukrainian attack on Crimean Bridge in the works — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Proposals for enhancing security measures to protect the Crimean Bridge and for retaliating against the Ukrainian drone attack on the key transport artery are now being fleshed out, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, they are being worked out," he said when asked whether such proposals have already been submitted or are still being elaborated.

Late on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting to discuss the situation around the attack on the bridge. In particular, the President ordered that the government prepare "concrete proposals to enhance the security of this strategically important transportation facility." Putin also pledged that Russia would not leave the attack unanswered, adding that the Defense Ministry was "preparing relevant proposals."

Ukrainian forces used two surface drones to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in the early morning hours on Monday, the National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under the article "Act of Terrorism." The terrorist attack resulted in the deaths of two adults, a married couple from the Belgorod Region, and injuries to their teenage daughter. As well, the bridge’s road surface was damaged.