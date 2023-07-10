Russia, GCC countries agree to strengthen political dialogue

DUBAI, July 10. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of Russian and member countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, also known as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), have adopted a joint plan of action to strengthen political dialogue and continue regular contacts, according to a joint statement that was released on Monday.

The ministers adopted a joint plan of action on the strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia for 2023-2028. The plan outlines the goals for this period, mechanisms, programs, and concrete practical measures necessary for their implementation, the statement says.

The initiative is geared to strengthen political dialogue and continue regular contacts between the foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials from Russia and the GCC member nations to exchange views on issues on the international and regional agenda.

As part of the joint plan of action, the ministers agreed to develop cooperation in the agricultural sector and increase food supplies to Gulf countries. Apart from that, Russia and the GCC will strengthen cooperation to address issues of climate change, protect natural resources and biological diversity.

The document also provides for cooperation in the areas of public health, higher education, culture, and sports.

The sixth round of ministerial talks within the Russia-GCC strategic dialogue was held in Moscow on Monday.

Set up in 1981, the GCC includes six countries, namely Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Its key goals are political coordination and economic integration between the member nations, as well as cooperation to ensure security in the Gulf. The first meeting of the Russia-GCC strategic dialogue, which was established in 2016, was held in Riyadh in 2017.