LUGANSK, June 22. /TASS/. Servicemen from Russia’s Battlegroup South have eliminated a Ukrainian convoy with equipment and personnel in the vicinity of the Kalinovka village in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Andrey Marochko, retired colonel in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS.

According to him, the strike was delivered on Ukrainian reserve units designated to compensate for losses near Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine).

"According to the latest data received from a reliable source, the adversary deployed its reserves from Druzhkovka to compensate for its losses in the vicinity of the Artyomovsk population center. The convoy was detected near the Kalinovka locality and obliterated," he said.

The military expert noted that this way, Battlegroup South troops undermined the Ukrainian army’s attempt at replenishing its units near Artyomovsk. "The number of losses among Ukrainian militants is being clarified," he added.

On Wednesday, DPR Acting Head Denis Pushilin said that Ukrainian troops had been chaotically shelling Artyomovsk to postpone the city’s reconstruction.