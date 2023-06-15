HIMARS rockets fail to reach Lugansk after frontline pushed farther away, says LPR head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Rockets fired from US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems have stopped reaching Lugansk after the frontline was moved farther away from the republic, acting Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"HIMARS [rockets] do not fly towards us [to Lugansk] because simply they do not reach it. The rocket has a maximum range of 85 km. We have already moved it [the engagement line] farther away," he said.

Russian air defense forces have long learnt how to bring down HIMARS rockets and know their parameters, Pasechnik said.

Ukrainian troops have been regularly shelling LPR populated areas located along the frontline, such as Lisichansk, Stakhanov, Rubezhnoye, Alchevsk and others, from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.