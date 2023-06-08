Putin, Kherson Region head discuss aftermath of sabotage attack on Kakhovka HPP — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kherson Region Interim Governor Vladimir Saldo spoke by phone to discuss the situation in the region following the sabotage attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"President Putin spoke by phone with Kherson Region Interim Governor Vladimir Saldo. The ehad of the region briefed the head of state on the situation in the region following the sabotage attack on the Kakhovka HPP that caused it to collapse," Peskov said.

The head of state has also given instructions to conduct an analysis of the region's needs.

"Putin has given instructions to conduct an analysis of the entirety of additional needs that arise in the region due to the consequences of said sabotage and the flooding it caused," the spokesman said.

Peskov said that Putin also ordered the Emergency Situations Ministry to provide all necessary assistance to households that were affected by the flooding, in full compliance with Russian law.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the morning of June 6, destroying its valves and prompting an uncontrolled release of water. The water level in Novaya Kakhovka rose as high as 12 meters, before starting to subside. Thirty-five settlements and areas have been affected by floodwaters. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated. Officials said 5 people were killed by the flood. The destruction of the dam has caused serious damage to the environment, washed away farm fields along the Dnieper and raised the risk that the North Crimean Canal will dry up. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attack on the Kakhovka HPP a deliberate sabotage attack by Ukraine and said that the Kiev regime should be held responsible for the consequences.