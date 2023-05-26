Putin, Brazilian president discuss joint work within BRICS — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil discussed issues of the two countries’ joint work within BRICS and other international platforms, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their phone call.

The presidents "discussed issues of joint work within BRICS and other multilateral formats," it said, adding that the Brazilian leader shared his impressions from his participation in the recent Group of Seven summit.

The two presidents also discussed "current issues of Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership and expressed mutual interest in its further development and the expansion of practical cooperation in various fields," the Kremlin said.

"The conversation had a constructive and substantive character," it added.