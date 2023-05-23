Chinese-Russian cooperation unaffected by other countries’ sway — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 23. /TASS/. Interaction between Beijing and Moscow is not influenced by third parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"Cooperation between China and Russia is neither directed against third parties nor affected by them," the diplomat said, replying to a request by TASS to comment on a visit by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to China.

She noted that China has always pursued normal trade and economic cooperation with all countries, including Russia, with Beijing basing its actions on the fundamental premise of equality and mutual benefit.

"We have always stood against unilateral sanctions, [which are] not grounded in international law and not approved by the UN Security Council, as well as against attempts by certain jurisdictions to overreach their bounds," Mao said.

China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend the legal rights and interests of Chinese companies, she said, commenting on the potential imposition of sanctions on Chinese enterprises doing business with Russia.

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Shanghai to participate in a plenary session of the Russia-China Business Forum. His next destination is Beijing, where he will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang, followed by the signing of bilateral agreements.