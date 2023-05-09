Wagner PMC founder warns about possible imminent Kiev’s counteroffensive

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently trying to break through the Russian flanks in the direction of Artyomovsk, regrouping in Zaporozhye, and will launch a counteroffensive in the near future, the founder of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Tuesday.

"Today, they (Ukrainian troops - TASS) are tearing thought the flanks in the direction of Artyomovsk, regrouping in Zaporozhye, and a counteroffensive will begin soon. They are straightforward - the counteroffensive will take place on the ground, not on TV," he stated.

According to Prigozhin, the Russian forces lost 3 km of front-line territory as a result of these activities, when there were 2 km "left to take" before.

However, despite having received only 10% of the required ammunition, the PMC Wagner will remain in Artyomovsk for several more days, Prigozhin added.

As previously reported, fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces is also taking place in the settlements of Grigorovka and Ivanovskoye in the direction of Artyomovsk.