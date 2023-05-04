Arsenal plant in Kiev shelled, loud blast heard, eyewitnesses say

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. A loud explosion was heard in Kiev last night, the shells supposedly targeted the Arsenal plant, eyewitnesses told TASS.

"There were explosions at night, after 2 a.m. One explosion was very loud, it was heard throughout the city, windows were shaking, alarms were roaring. The shell supposedly hit the Arsenal plant, which occupies a large area," one of the eyewitnesses said.

According to another eyewitness, it is difficult to even imagine the force of the explosion.

The nighttime air raid alert in the Ukrainian capital lasted 3.5 hours. Explosions were reported in Kiev and the region. In the morning, the head of the city's military administration, Sergey Popko, said that the intensity of strikes in Kiev on Thursday night was the highest since the beginning of the year.