Russia declared all its goals in Ukraine, would like to hear about Western ones — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia declared all its goals during the special military operation, but would like to learn what the West is up to in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters during his visit to New York.

"We simply need to work on exercising our legitimate rights, and to do it honestly, clarifying every motive. This is exactly what we did with regard to our special military operation. We would also like to hear from our Western colleagues, as a reciprocal move, what goals are they pursuing there," he said during a news conference to sum up the results of his visit to the United States within the framework of Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council.

Lavrov urged the audience "to stay optimistic."

"We hope that the desire to join forces will prevail, that it will be understood that splitting the global community into one billion and seven billion is wrong, that putting yourself above others is also wrong," the top Russian diplomat said.