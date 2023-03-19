Russian president visits command post of special military operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with Russia’s top brass in the command post of the Russian special military operation in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"The head of the state heard reports from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and a number of military commanders," the Kremlin said.

Putin previously visited the command post on December 17, 2022. He was accompanied by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.