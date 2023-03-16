Situation on battlefield doesn’t favor Ukraine, says Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, March 16. /TASS/. The current situation in Ukraine does not favor Kiev’s armed forces, and it will only get worse for them in the near future, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday in a conversation with American journalist Kim Iversen, according to a recording posted on the Rumble video platform.

"We have everyday reports that there are advances of Russian troops. The weather conditions are also not in favor of the Ukrainian army because they can’t use heavy machines for their tasks," he said.

"I think we’re on the eve of quite serious military developments there, [that are] not in the favor of Ukraine," Polyansky noted, "I don’t know how they will cope with this and what they will tell their Western sponsors."

According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian military is now in a very dire situation, suffering heavy losses.

The first deputy permanent representative believes that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has become hostage to the promises he made to the West, in which he claimed that he could allegedly defeat Russia militarily if arms supplies continued. At this point, the task of the Kiev authorities is to show that the army is "capable of [a] counteroffensive." "The situation around Bakhmut (the Ukrainian name for Artyomovsk - TASS) is really very bad for Ukraine," Polyansky said.