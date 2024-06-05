US taking steps in Gershkovich case, issue should be resolved on reciprocity basis — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The United States is taking energetic steps in the case of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was earlier detained in Russia on espionage charges, and the issue can be resolved, but "only on the basis of reciprocity," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

"We know that the United States administration is indeed taking energetic steps for his release. But such issues are still not resolved through the media. They like quiet, calm, professional approaches and dialogues between intelligence agencies. And, of course, they should be resolved only on the basis of reciprocity," the Russian leader pointed out, commenting on the Gershkovich case.