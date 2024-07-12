No messages to Trump from Putin, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not sent any messages for ex-US President Donald Trump via Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, Mr. Orban did not inform Putin about these plans of his (to meet with Trump - TASS) and no letters or messages, written or verbal, were handed over," the Kremlin official said.

On July 5, Orban visited Moscow where he discussed with the Russian leader potential ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and launch peace talks. Later, he visited Beijing where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and exchanged views on the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. On July 2, Orban visited Kiev, where he discussed the issue with Vladimir Zelensky.

Following the NATO summit in Washington D.C., Orban met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Time magazine reported on July 11, citing sources. According to the news outlet, Orban was trying to bridge the gap between Trump and Putin in order to launch the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.