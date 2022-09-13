Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine remain unchanged, Nord Stream suspended

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Deliveries of Russian gas to Europe in transit through Ukraine on September 13 remain the same - at around 42.4 mln cubic meters per day. Deliveries via the Nord Stream gas pipeline have been completely halted until equipment is repaired.

According to the GTS (Gas Transmission System) Operator of Ukraine, there were no nominations for the transit of gas from Russia through Ukraine through the Sokhranovka gas distribution station as of September 13, while they reached around 42.4 mln cubic meters through the Sudzha station.

Meanwhile, Russian gas deliveries via Nord Stream, the main route for export of Russian gas to Europe, have been fully suspended. Gazprom said earlier oil leakage was identified during maintenance activities at the only gas compressor unit of Nord Stream remaining in operation, due to which the holding had to completely halt pumping via the gas pipeline.

Amid lower gas supplies from Russia European countries continue pumping gas into their underground gas storage facilities (UGSF), with European gas storages over 83.5% full now, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Earlier, the European Commission (EC) suggested that the occupancy level be introduced for EU gas storage facilities of at least 80% for 2022-2023 winter, and of 90% for all future winter periods.

The average gas price in Europe was around $1,240 per 1,000 cubic meters in June, roughly $1,850 in July, and as much as $2,515 in August, with its peak level of up to $3,541 for the first time since early March, approaching an all-time high. Since the beginning of September, the price of gas has averaged around $2,330 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Gazprom fully halted supplies through Nord Stream from August 31 to September 3. Upon completion of works and the absence of technical malfunctions of the unit, it was planned to resume gas supplies at the volume of 33 mln cubic meters per day.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe, has been used at about 20% of its maximum capacity since July 27 due to the shutdown of two gas turbines. One of them, built in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa’s sanctions against Russia, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany, but after numerous requests from Berlin, the company decided to do it.

However, the turbine is now stuck in Germany since Gazprom has not got a full package of documents allowing transportation and repair of engines for Nord Stream. Meanwhile the remaining engines have been pulled out of operation, expecting maintenance works to be done by Siemens specialists.