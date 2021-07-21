Lawmakers present evidence of Western meddling in Russia’s affairs to Moscow-led bloc

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Commission investigating foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs has submitted evidence proving Western interference in Moscow’s domestic policy to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the commission said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The State Duma Commission investigating interference by foreign countries into Russia’s internal affairs has sent evidence corroborating Western nations’ meddling in our country’s domestic policy to the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly based on requests from lawmakers representing CSTO member states," the statement reads.

According to the commission’s head Vasily Piskarev, the evidence particularly includes screenshots of videos and documents belonging to undesirable foreign NGOs. He pointed out that the materials concerned election meddling, training in color revolution technology, the collection of secret and classified information in post-Soviet states, interference in the drugs and narcotics policy and attempts to distort history.

"The files handed over to the CSTO also contain information on legislative steps to respond to these challenges and threats developed by the commission, which were requested by our partners," Piskarev added.