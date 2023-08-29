IMF head to visit China, Indonesia, India between August 30, September 10 — report

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit a number of Asian states and take part in two summits between August 30 and September 10, Bloomberg reports citing IMF representative.

According to Bloomberg, between August 30 and September 3, Georgieva will visit China, where she will meet with top Chinese leadership.

After that, she will travel to Indonesia. There, she will take part in the ASEAN summit in Jakarta.

Between September 8 and 10, Georgieva will visit New Delhi, where the G20 Summit will take place between September 9 and 10. She also plans to attend this summit as well.