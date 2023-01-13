Expert says more dead mercenaries could be found in Soledar

DONETSK, January 13. /TASS/. The incident with a dead British mercenary, who was involved in combat operations in Soledar is not unique, a large number of mercenaries is stationed in this direction, military and political expert Yan Gagin told TASS.

On Wednesday, the press service of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner private military company, reported that one of the missing British citizens in Soledar was found dead. Earlier, the Ukrainian National Police reported that two British mercenaries, Christopher Perry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, were last seen on January 6. The UK nationals left Kramatorsk and went to Soledar, then communication with them was lost.

At the moment, the fate of the second UK citizen is unknown. According to the British media, they were part of a non-governmental organization that was helping to evacuate civilians.

"The case of that mercenary is most likely not an isolated one. Quite a number of mercenaries fought on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, including in Soledar," he said. "And we will still find their bodies in Soledar and around its environs. We might take in some people who are alive, among those who will be taken prisoner. A mop-up is in progress."

According to him, in such situations, it is difficult to establish the rank of a mercenary, because "most often they have no documents confirming their affiliation with the regular army of any country."