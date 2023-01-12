Russia’s UN envoy says West heaps pressure on UN International Court in Ukraine case

UNITED NATIONS, January 12. /TASS/. Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian envoy to the UN, on Thursday said Western countries are openly seeking to put pressure on the UN International Court of Justice in the case on the events in Ukraine, but Russia believes UN principles will prevail over false legal concepts.

"We are now seeing another brazen attack on international law by the West in the form of unprecedented abuse of Article 63 of the International Court statute with the purpose of openly applying pressure on one of the UN’s main bodies," he said in a speech at a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to rule of law. "It’s about the intention of about 50 countries, chiefly EU and NATO members, to participate on the side of Ukraine in the court case regarding the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948. Many of these countries shamelessly state they are doing this out of political reasons to demonstrate support for Kiev".

"We are strongly convinced that international law, the goals and principles that are enshrined in the UN Charter will all the same triumph over the false legal concepts like rules-based world order and constructs like various democracy summits, NATO, AUKUS and other ‘purely defensive’ alliances and the systems of dividing countries into the right and wrong," the diplomat said.

Russia is hoping for a "more active role to be played by the UN and its secretary general in these issues," he said.

"It’s disappointing that that the incomprehensible concepts like the new vision of rule of law that are advanced by the UN secretariat largely follow in the wake of the rules-based world order. They don’t have an emphasis on the importance of considering the national, cultural and religious peculiarities of every country," the envoy went on to say. "On the contrary, an attempt is made to use them to force upon UN members a cut-and-dried model of behavior and issue guidelines on the setup of government and society".