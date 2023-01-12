Russian mission initiates UNSC meeting on Ukraine on January 17

UNITED NATIONS, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s mission to the United Nations has initiated a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on January 17, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Telegram.

"I won’t talk much about a Security Council meeting on Ukraine that will be held at our initiative on January 17 (at 11:00 pm Moscow time). Let our opponents stay in the dark (although we have got them used to the fact that in response to their "anti-Russian" session we will seek to initiate a meeting on a topic that’s uncomfortable for them)," he said.