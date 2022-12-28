Russian top brass reveals 950 multiple rocket launchers destroyed in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian forces have wiped out 950 Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers and almost 400 surface-to-air missile systems since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 352 warplanes, 192 helicopters, 2,734 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,282 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 950 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,737 field artillery guns and mortars," the spokesman said.

The Russian Armed Forces have also destroyed 7,792 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the general added.

Russian forces eliminated over 30 Ukrainian troops and military hardware in the Kharkov Region in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk area, over 30 Ukrainian troops, three combat armored vehicles and two motor vehicles were destroyed as a result of strikes delivered on the Ukrainian army’s units in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Timkovka and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated over 170 military personnel of four Ukrainian army brigades in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman area, artillery fire struck four company tactical groups of the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne, 80th and 95th air assault brigades and also 103rd territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novolyubovka and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic and also the Serebryansky forestry," the spokesman said.

As a result, Russian forces destroyed over 170 Ukrainian troops, two armored personnel carriers and four pickup trucks, the general said.

Russian forces eliminated over 80 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk area, over 80 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, four combat armored vehicles and five motor vehicles were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower and active operations of Russian troops," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated over 70 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries near Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the southern Donetsk area, damage was inflicted on units of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade and also foreign mercenaries near the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over 70 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, five combat armored vehicles and two pickup trucks were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces obliterated two US-made M777 howitzers and a German-made FH70 howitzer in the Donetsk People’s Republic that had been shelling Donetsk residential areas, Konashenkov reported.

"In the counter-battery warfare, two M777 artillery systems of US manufacture and a German-made FH70 howitzer that had been shelling residential areas in the city of Donetsk were obliterated at firing positions near the community of Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In the area of the city of Seversk, Russian forces wiped out three Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launchers, the general added.

Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian subversive group in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"A Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group active in the area of the community of Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic was eliminated," the spokesman said.

Russian forces struck five Ukrainian command posts and an ammunition depot in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Russian missile troops and artillery struck five Ukrainian army command posts in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region, Yampolovka, Kirovo, Artyomovo and Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also 72 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 97 areas. In the area of the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, a depot of armaments and military hardware was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wiped out three Ukrainian howitzers in the Kharkov and Kherson Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Berestovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chernobayevka in the Kherson Region, three Ukrainian Msta-B howitzers were obliterated," the spokesman said.

In addition, Ukrainian D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed near the communities of Georgiyevka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.