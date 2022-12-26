Kiev attempts to legislatively enshrine segregation, Nazism — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. By passing a new law on ethnic minorities, Kiev is attempting to enshrine segregation and Nazism on the legislative level, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary published on Monday.

"This is precisely what segregation and evident manifestations of Nazism look like which in Ukraine they attempt to enshrine on the legislative level," she stressed. The diplomat noted the provisions concerning ethnic Russians. "While martial law is in effect in Ukraine and for six months after it is lifted, practically all their rights and freedoms are being restricted, including the right of peaceful assembly, obtaining financing, creating advisory bodies at local administrations and participating in international activities," she pointed out.