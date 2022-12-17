Ukraine expressed no coherent stance on Zaporozhye NPP protection zone yet — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Kiev government has so far failed to come up with any coherent stance about creating a protection zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has told TASS in an interview.

He reiterated that IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi handed over his draft project about creating "a zone of nuclear safety and security" at the plant, and Russia responded to it in a prompt manner.

"Back on October 11, consultations of Russia’s interdepartmental delegation and the agency’s leadership were held in St. Petersburg. We put forward concrete proposals on adjusting the text. The Ukrainians have so far failed to produce any coherent stance," the Russian diplomat added.