Russian, Hungarian top diplomats discuss energy cooperation — Moscow

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly to discuss energy cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The top diplomats of the two states discussed promising directions of the trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Hungary, as well as practical tasks of energy cooperation’s further development, given the unfavorable global situation," the ministry said in a statement.

Besides, Lavrov and Szijjarto also exchanged opinions "on certain aspects of the United Nations’ activities and on pressing international issues of mutual concern.".