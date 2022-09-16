Putin hopes that significant part of grain from Ukraine will still go to poorest countries

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that a significant part of grain from Ukraine will still go to the poorest countries. He said this at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was held during the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Friday.

"I would like to thank you once again for the contribution that you have been making to the implementation of the food program, I mean the export of Ukrainian grain. Let's hope that indeed a significant part of it will still go to the poorest countries under the UN food program," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that Russia also sells significant volumes of grain.

"I would like to inform you that our economic operators have received a corresponding signal that they can also export our products through Turkey. Bearing in mind that Turkey is a reliable partner in this regard and can ensure stable deliveries through its territory to all countries of the world," the Russian President said.

Putin added that he meant the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

"Because we mainly sell [grain] to them," Putin noted.