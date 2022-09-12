Russian Defense Ministry shows footage of destroyed Ukrainian military equipment

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of military equipment destroyed while deflecting an advancement by the Ukrainian army on the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction.

"Russia’s Defense Ministry has published the footage of the Ukrainian army’s destroyed and captured equipment during the deflection of the nationalists’ advancement on the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction. The captured equipment includes armored personnel carriers and automotive equipment with ammunition," the video’s caption reads.

According to the deputy commander of an air assault regiment, Ukrainian troops did not achieve the desired result in this direction, losing hundreds of soldiers and multiple units of combat equipment.

"The enemy concentrated the main effort in this direction. The adversary was stopped at the dividing line. The marines displayed courage and heroism. There were many acts of bravery. Not a single serviceman of airborne troops left positions, all of them continue to implement combat tasks. The enemy has not achieved the desired result in this direction, lost a rather great number of human resources, numbering hundreds, and a lot of units of combat equipment," he said.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that from September 6 through 10, the Ukrainian losses on the Kharkov and Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog directions amounted to over 4,000 killed and more than 8,000 wounded.