Russia to continue to support one-China principle — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia has always supported and will continue to support the principle of one China, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday.

"A US Congress delegation led by Senator Ed Markey has arrived on a visit in Taiwan, which received US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Russia has always supported and will continue to support the principle of one China," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower parliament house, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

He recalled that according to the American Institute in Taiwan, "which actually acts as the US embassy, the lawmakers with discuss with Taipei officials US-Taiwanese relations and regional security." "It is quite an original way to enhance this security - by means of paying provocative visits, one after another," he wrote.

According to Slutsky, the senator and the congressmen are "in the grip of a dangerous illusion" that the era of a unipolar world still continues, with the United States being the only "pole of attraction.".