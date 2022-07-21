Russia adds 39 Australians to its stop-list — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 21./TASS/. In response to Australian sanctions, Russia adds to the national stop-list 39 representatives of security agencies, the border guard service and defense contractor companies in Australia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement circulated on Thursday.

"In response to an earlier decision by official Canberra to impose Magnitsky-style sanctions, the Russian Federation acts on the basis of reciprocity and adds to the national stop-list 39 individuals from security agencies, the border guard and contractor companies of the Australian defense sector," the statement said.

"Given that the Australian authorities continue to foment Russophobic sentiment and pursue a policy of expanding sanctions, we reserve the right to take further countermeasures," it added.