West not to withdraw anti-Russian sanctions soon, it amounts to capitulation — envoy

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The West will not withdraw the anti-Russian sanctions shortly, as it would be equal to capitulation and acknowledgement of inefficiency of such policy, Russian Ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov said Tuesday during a Moscow-Lagos video bridge, dedicated to global food safety.

"There’s no reason to believe that the West could withdraw the sanctions against Russia shortly. For them, it would amount to capitulation and acknowledgement that all this sanctions policy leads to nothing, but it is indeed so," he said.

Ozerov underscored that the sanctions policy has destabilized global markets, harming primarily the most vulnerable parts of African population, not Russia. According to the diplomat, the main threat to food security is connected with the Western sanctions regime.

"This issue will of course be discussed during the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit," he said.

The Ambassador underscored that the solution to the food security problem lies not only in withdrawal of sanctions and increase of Russian grain and fertilizer export, but also in elimination of Africa’s dependence on the colonial model. Russia will lay out it proposals on this issue during the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, Ozerov added.