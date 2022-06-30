Russia under no ECHR obligation to guarantee life to British mercenaries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia no longer complies with orders from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that has told Moscow to ensure the two British mercenaries do not face death penalty, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Russia no longer complies with ECHR orders, you know. <…> As to the fate of those [British] mercenaries, you should understand that this issue should be addressed to the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic," Peskov said, commenting on the two Britons captured in the DPR.

On June 9, a DPR court sentenced the two British men, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, together with a Moroccan, Brahim Saadoun, to death for fighting alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces as mercenaries. The DPR’s Prosecutor General’s Office earlier said that testimony obtained from Pinner, Aslin and Saadoun proved their involvement in crimes such as forcible seizure of power and mercenary activities.